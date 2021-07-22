Patricia Louise Thomas, age 83 of Oliver Springs

Patricia Louise Thomas, age 83 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021. 

She was born on August 24, 1937 in Oliver Springs and was an employee of the Department of Energy where she retired after many years of service. Pat always had a heart for animals, especially those who were not wanted and needed rescued. She would take them in and make their lives better. 

Survivors include her sister, Joyce Patterson of Oliver Springs and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Her parents, Odell and Mattie (Leach) Patterson preceded her in death. 

