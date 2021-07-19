Tyrone N. Partridge (ACDF)

ORT: Man facing charges in three robberies

Jim Harris

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Oak Ridge man is facing charges in three separate convenience store robberies that occurred in December and January.

43-year-old Tyrone Partridge is facing three counts of aggrvated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of theft, evading arrest and resisting arrest, and at last check, remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail.

Partridge is accused of robbing Paula’s Market on Arkansas Avenue in Oak Ridge on December 5th, the Marathon gas station on Edgemoor Road in Claxton on December 29th, and the J&C Market on East Tennessee Avenue on Oak Ridge on January 4th.

He was apprehended following the third robbery after a foot pursuit.

