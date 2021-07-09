ORNL FCU’s Summer Sessions concerts return July 17th

(ORNL FCU announcement) Sierra Hull will kick-off ORNL Federal Credit Union’s (ORNL FCU) Summer Sessions concert event on Saturday, July 17 in Oak Ridge. Opening for Hull will be The Po’ Ramblin Boys, a bluegrass band formed in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Hull, a native of Byrdstown, TN, is an accomplished singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist who made her first Opry appearance  at the age of 10. Her vocal debut album, Secrets, was released in 2008 and peaked at number two on the Billboard Top Bluegrass Albums chart. Hull has received numerous International Bluegrass Music Association nominations and received the Bluegrass Star Award presented by the Bluegrass Heritage Foundation in 2013.

All Summer Sessions concerts are FREE to the public and will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the pavilion in Bissell Park, 1401 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge, TN.

The community is invited to bring their lawn chairs and join their friends and family for an evening of free Americana roots music. Local food truck vendors will also be on-site serving delicious treats and drinks. Stay informed about performances and weather-related cancellations by following us on our Facebook page or visiting www.ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

Future concerts will be held on the following dates:

  • August 21 – Rodney Crowell, The Alex Leach Band
  • September 18 – Songs from the Road Band, Grassroots Gringos
  • October 23 – Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, and a band that will be announced in September

For more information, please visit https://ornlfcu.com/summer-sessions.

