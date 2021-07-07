OR Community Band ‘Back To School’ Concert Aug. 1

On Sunday, August 1st, the Oak Ridge Community Band invites everyone to their annual “Back to School” Concert.

The performance is set to begin at 7 pm, Sunday, August 1st, at A.K. Bissell Park (1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge).

Admission is free and organizers say “Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating,” adding that there is also a paved area for wheelchairs.

Razzleberry’s Ice Cream Lab will provide cool refreshments.

The Band says that the musical program is designed to appeal to listeners of all ages.

To find out more, visit www.orcb.org, or find their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OakRidgeCommunityBand.