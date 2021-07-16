One killed, one injured in LaFollette shooting

LaFollette Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another late Thursday night.

In a press release, officials said that LaFollette police officers responded to a call about a shooting at 400 East Walden just after 11 pm, and when they arrived, discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette. One of the victims was later flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville by Lifestar.

Early this morning, LaFollette detectives said that one of the victims had died overnight from their injuries. No names have been released as the investigation continues and officials work to notify next-of-kin, but as soon as we learn more about Thursday’s deadly incident, we will pass it along to you.