One killed, one injured in LaFollette shooting

Jim Harris 52 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

LaFollette Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another late Thursday night.

In a press release, officials said that LaFollette police officers responded to a call about a shooting at 400 East Walden just after 11 pm, and when they arrived, discovered two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were treated at the scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette. One of the victims was later flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville by Lifestar.

Early this morning, LaFollette detectives said that one of the victims had died overnight from their injuries. No names have been released as the investigation continues and officials work to notify next-of-kin, but as soon as we learn more about Thursday’s deadly incident, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

State unemployment rate falls under 5%

(TDLWD press release) Tennessee’s economic recovery continued in June as the statewide unemployment rate decreased …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.