Oak Ridge property taxes due August 31

(OR press release) The City of Oak Ridge says that property tax notices for 2021 have been mailed and property owners should have received them. Property owners have until August 31 to pay without penalty.

Property tax notices are mailed to the property owner at the address on file with the State of Tennessee as of January 1, 2021. Because of this, some property owners may not receive a statement, a situation normally explained as part of the property closing process. Failure to receive a notice of taxes due does not relieve the property owner of the obligation to pay or provide relief for late payments.

Property owners who did not receive their property tax statement should contact the Utilities Business Office (UBO) at (865) 425-3400. Property tax information can also be found online through the City’s website at www.OakRidgeTN.gov.

Property taxes are due on August 31. On September 1, interest will begin to accrue on the account.

Payments can be made online, at the UBO, or by mail. Any payments made with a card, in person or online, will incur a 2.75% fee. The fee for payments made by eCheck will be $1 per $5,000. These fees are assessed to offset the transaction cost incurred by the City.

For more information, call the UBO at (865) 425-3400.

