Norris PD searching for robbery suspect

Norris Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that occurred Thursday morning.

Police say that at around 8:30 am Thursday, a white male, estimated to be between 30 and 40 years old and standing about six feet tall, walked into the Dollar General Store at 3334 Andersonville Highway and demanded money at gunpoint.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in a car described by Norris Police as a silver, early 2000s model Chevy Malibu missing the hub caps on the driver’s side. Despite a search of the area by officers from several agencies, as of the time this report was filed, the suspect remains at large.

No one was injured in the robbery and police on Friday said that they were still following up on leads.

If you have any information about Thursday morning’s armed robbery at the Dollar General in Norris, please call Norris Police at 865-494-0880.