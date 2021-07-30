NBA Draft Round-up

The NBA Draft was held Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The Detroit Pistons not surprisingly, chose Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State with the first overall pick.

The Memphis Grizzlies picked at #10 and selected Ziaire Williams of Stanford.

Two UT Vols were chosen in the first round, as Keon Johnson was chosen by the New York Knicks with the 21st pick but his draft rights were traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. Jaden Springer was chosen by the Philadelphia 76ers with pick number 28.

The third draft-eligible Vol, Yves Pons, was not drafted Thursday, but multiple media outlets are reporting that he is expected to sign a free agent contract with the Memphis Grizzlies.