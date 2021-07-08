Morgan Court Clerk warns of phone scam

Morgan County Circuit Court Clerk Marla Hines took to Facebook Wednesday to alert the community about a new phone scam that has recently begun.

In her open letter to the citizens of Morgan County, Hines writes “it has been brought to my attention that a number of folks have received calls from my personal cell phone number stating, [that] ‘this is the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office and there is a warrant for your arrest.’”

The automated voice then asks them to please hold, but Hines says that ro her knowledge, “no one that has received the call has held on past this point.”

Hines assured the community that this indeed a scam, and is in no way associated with, or condoned by the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, and reminds you to never give out any personal or financial information over the telephone. As we often remind you, law enforcement agencies will never contact you by phone to alert you to an outstanding warrant, nor will they call and ask for money to satisfy the warrant.
Despite the issue being in no way, shape or form her fault, Hines concluded her message by stating that “I apologize for any inconvenience this has caused anyone.”
As always, if you receive a call like this, no matter in which county you live, simply hang up the phone and alert the proper authorities.

