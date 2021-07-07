Michael “Aaron” Barkley, age 40, of Kingston passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home. He was born March 23, 1981 in Knoxville. He was a member of Rivergate Church in Kingston. He loved target shooting with his gun; building guns and was a gunsmith hobbyist. Aaron loved riding his scooter until May 21, 2020 when his whole world changed. He suffered an accident which caused him to be a quadriplegic but was a fighter and one of the strongest guys around. Aaron was funny and had the best personality. He loved going to the lake and jet skiing until the accident. Prior to the accident, he had worked helping his dad with carpet cleaning. He enjoyed spending time with his dog, BB. He also enjoyed doing dog grooming. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Charles & Karen Adkins; paternal grandparents, David Leon & Betty Barkley; cousin, Daniel McDougle.

SURVIVORS; Loving Wife, Summer Seiber Barkley of Kingston; Parents, Rev. David & Debra Barkley of Kingston; Mother-in-law & Father-in-law, Beverly & Donnie Seiber of Wartburg; Brother, Matthew Barkley of Kingston; Sister, Amanda Barkley of Kingston; Brother-in-law, Donnie Seiber of Crossville; Sister-in-law, April Seiber of Wartburg; Nieces & Nephews, Abby Barkley, Kirk Barkley, Shannon Barkley, Hannah Seiber, Austin Seiber, Anthony Davis, Justin Davis, Kourtnee Justes, Gavin Seiber, Stormie Anderson, Payton Seiber, and Micah Seiber.

Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Center Farms Clubhouse with Rev. David Barkley presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.