TN Members 1st FCU presents a check to Roane State Community College’s non-profit Foundation for $3,000. Pictured left to right are: Judy Stone Wilson, TN Members 1st Board of Directors member; Richelle Ballenger, TN Members 1st Marketing Director; Pam Rudnitzki, Roane State Foundation Scholarship Specialist; Sonya Jackson, TN Members 1st Board of Directors Chair; Don Quinley, TN Members 1st Board of Directors member; Roane State President Chris Whaley; Rick Mikels, President & CEO of TN Members 1st; Scott Niermann, Roane State Foundation Executive Director; Barry Stephenson, Roane State Foundation 2021-22 Board Chair; and Joy Goldberg, Roane State Foundation Scholarship Committee Chair. (Photo submitted)

Members First FCU donates to Roane State

(Submittted, RSCC) A 75-year-old federal credit union that serves three East Tennessee counties has presented the Roane State Foundation with its latest $3,000 annual contribution to benefit students at Roane State Community College.

It’s the second gift by TN Members 1st to the Foundation. Formal acknowledgment of the contribution startup last year was delayed by the pandemic. Foundation Executive Director Scott Niermann said he was notified then by TN Members 1st Marketing Director Richelle Ballenger that the credit union had decided to launch the annual contribution.

“At their core, credit unions revolve around the mission of people helping people,” Ballenger said. “At TN Members 1st, we’re excited to be able to share that mission in a way that assists our local students in their education. This is one important way we can contribute to our community.”

Originally chartered in 1946, TN Members 1st FCU serves Anderson, Knox and Roane counties with branches at 112 Administration Road in Oak Ridge and 112 Marketplace Blvd. in Knoxville. Members can take advantage of various checking, savings, investment and lending options as well as financial education opportunities, reward programs and identity protection programs. For more information, visit www.mymembersfirst.org.

The Roane State Foundation is a separate 501(c)(3) corporation governed by an independent board of directors and established to provide financial support for Roane State students and programs. The Foundation seeks to enhance community awareness of the college, to secure private contributions and bequests and to manage monies or properties given to the Foundation. For more information, visit www.roanestate.edu/foundation, or send an email to [email protected].

