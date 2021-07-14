MEDIC’s ‘Summer Cookout’ returns

Jim Harris

MEDIC Regional Blood Center is continuing its summer drive to stabilize the local blood supply with another “MEDIC Summer Cookout,” Monday, July 19th through the 23rd. MEDIC staff will be cooking hot dogs on the following days and times and at the locations listed below.

  • Monday (7/19)
  • Athens Donor Center – 10 AM to 4 PM
  • Walmart – Oneida – Noon to 6 PM
  • Walmart – Greeneville – Noon to 6 PM
  • Tuesday (7/20)
  • Crossville Donor Center – 10 AM to 4 PM (CST)
  • Wednesday (7/21)
  • Ailor Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM
  • Farragut Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM
  • First Bank – 10 AM to 3 PM
  • Highland Park Baptist Church – Noon to 6 PM
  • Thursday (7/22)
  • Ailor Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM
  • Farragut Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM

MEDIC says it is hosting the summer cookout to celebrate donors and thank them for their time and support for donating blood, platelets, and plasma.

This week, MEDIC has been holding a drawing each day or a pair of Soaky Mountain Water Park tickets, a promotion that will continue through Friday, July 17th.

In addition to hot dogs, all donors next week will also receive a special edition tie-dye t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, automatic entry to win in the daily drawing for a $50 Food City gift card, automatic entry to win two zero gravity chairs, and the automatic entry in the July $1000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 major retail organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.

Appointments are preferred, but not required, and can be made online at www.medicblood.org.

