MEDIC offering more incentives for blood donation

MEDIC Regional Blood center is working to stabilize its blood inventory and reward donors for their time this summer by holding a drawing each day between July 12th and 17th for a pair of Soaky Mountain Water Park tickets.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital. As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

All donors will receive:

  • Special edition tie-dye t-shirt
  • Texas Roadhouse coupon
  • Automatic entry to win in the daily drawing for a pair of Soaky Mountain Tickets (one winner per day)
  • Automatic entry in the July $1000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.

