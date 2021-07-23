MEDIC: Donors next week get Smokies tickets

MEDIC Regional Blood Center and the Tennessee Smokies will battle Blood Assurance and the Chattanooga Lookouts in their annual friendly competition to increase the collection of Red Blood Cell (RBC) products July 26th through the 31st.

Anyone who donates at any of MEDIC’s donor centers or mobile drives next week will receive a ticket to a Tennessee Smokies home game.

MEDIC and Blood Assurance are teaming up to increase red blood cell collections in a friendly competition next week. The blood center collecting the most RBCs will be declared the winner and will win the trophy.

The blood centers are including local baseball teams and all MEDIC donors will receive a ticket to a TN Smokies game.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including UT Medical Center, Covenant Health System hospitals, Tennova hospitals, Blount Memorial, and East TN Children’s Hospital.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now is what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

All donors will receive:

TN Smokies game ticket.

Special edition tie-dye t-shirt.

Texas Roadhouse coupon.

Automatic entry in the July $1000 E-Gift Card (redeemable at over 100 major retail organizations) drawing as part of the Save Our Summer initiative.

Appointments are preferred. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org. Walk-in donors are allowed.