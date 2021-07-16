Maud Ann Fox Parten passed away on July 14, 2021. Maud was born on November 3, 1928 to the late Joseph S., Sr. and Martha Jane (Jenny) Parten. She up in Oliver Springs and lived there all her life. In 1948, she married the love of her life, Robert C. Fox, and they had 68 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 2016.

Maud was known for being a gracious hostess and a fantastic cook. Her corn was requested at every covered dish gathering. She was an avid Tennessee fan and enjoyed attending many football as well as men’s and women’s basketball games. She loved her church and was an active member until her health prevented her from attending. She loved shopping, traveling, Christmas and watching sports on TV.

Maud loved her family and was the happiest when she was surrounded by them. When thinking of her, we are reminded of the scripture “who can find a virtuous woman for her price is far above rubies. Her family rise up and call her blessed.” (Proverbs 31).

Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Fox, her granddaughter, Dana Fox, and her special niece, Becky Schaaf. She is survived by her children, Martha (Rick) Gallman, Laura (Joe) Roberts; Grandchildren: Jeffrey (Meghan) Gallman, Molly (Bart) Terrell, Brian Fox, Carmen (Luis) Quintana, Benjamin Roberts, Nicholas (MaCayla) Roberts; Great Grandchildren: MacKenzie Beckmann, Annabelle and Asher Quintana-Fox, Marcus and Kara Gallman; Sister Marion Stubbs; Sisters-in-law Myra Parten, Ruth Worthington, Irene Fox, and Mickey Fox; several nieces, nephews, and friends she thought of as family.

A very special thank you to the wonderful caregivers that she loved dearly: Brenda Chaney, Rhonda Brown, Angie Isabell, Wendy Ball, Debra Campbell and Sharon Cantrell.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 12:00 – 2:00 at First Baptist Church, Clinton. The service will begin at 2:00 followed by a reception in the Family Life Center open to all who would like to attend. Graveside will be at 4:00 at Woodhaven Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to First Baptist Church Christian Service Center, PO Box 268, Clinton, TN 37717, The Oliver Springs Historical Society, PO Box 409, Oliver Springs, TN 37840, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, PO Box 15010, Knoxville, TN 37901-5010 or a charity of your choice. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com