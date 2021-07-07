Mary Frank “Bebo” Henegar Bunch, born in 1947, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

She is preceded in death by parents, Betty June Crowley and Audie Crowley; her brother James Henegar; great grandparents Bertha Hatmaker Stansberry and Luke Stansberry, and numerous brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jesse Bunch Jr; her daughter Betty J. White and Sam; grandsons, Thomas R. White and wife Hannah, C. George White, great grandson Aiden T. White; her sisters Sharon Patterson and husband Anthony, Maggie Creech; brother-in-law David Jeffers and wife Diane; cousin Joyce Farris and husband Fred, along with many nieces and nephews.

There are no memorial services scheduled at this time.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.