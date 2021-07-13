Man facing charges after Saturday pursuit, crash

Jim Harris

A Rocky Top man is facing several charges after a Saturday afternoon police pursuit that ended with a crash.

An Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over a car driven by a man later identified as 26-year-old Christopher Edwards, but he refused to stop and traveled up I-75 headed north.

Officials say the pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle and a patrol car both crashed. Edwards was arrested at the scene for evading arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as outstanding warrants.

No serious injuries were reported, but we have reached out to authorities for more information.

