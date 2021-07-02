Lyndon Foster age 60 of Clinton

Lyndon Foster age 60 of Clinton passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was born on October 23, 1960 to parents Cebren and Sue Foster. Lyndon has worked at Clinton Utilities Board for the last 35 years alongside co-workers he considered his family and friends.  He always enjoyed farming, camping and being with his family. 

Lyndon is preceded in death by his parents: Cebren and Sue Foster Lyndon is survived by his wife Angela who lovingly took on the role as nurse and caregiver when Lyndon got sick. Daughter Sheree Marlow and husband Blake of Clinton, brother Mike and wife Allison of Lafollette and sister Sherry Fox and husband Wayne. Lyndon will be greatly missed by his loving family as well as his CUB family and his dog Ringo. 

The family will receive friends Monday, July 5, 2021 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM. Family and friends will meet at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, July 6 at 9:30am and go in funeral procession to Grandview Memorial Garden for a 10:00am interment.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

