Louise Long, age 97, of Clinton

Jim Harris 7 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 56 Views

Louise Long, age 97, of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 7, 1923 in Clinton, TN to the late Arthur and Mae Smith Roach. In addition to her parents, Louise is preceded in death by; husband, Herbert Long; siblings, Drucilla Roach, Kathrine Nichols, SP Roach, Lorene Rhea, Alice Currier, Carrie Wilhoit, Charlie Roach, Ruth Roach and Ruby Altha Wilhoit. Survived by:
Son…………….Terry Long and wife Pat
Daughter..….Karen Edwards and husband Jerry
Grandson…..Austin Edwards Louise’s graveside service will be held on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 2:00PM at Sunset Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Ina Gonzalez Tenner, age 80 of Oliver Springs

Ina Gonzalez Tenner, age 80 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.