Little Ponderosa welcomes Slick to the family

The Little Ponderosa Zoo and Rescue has a new resident, as officials announced this week that Slick, the Bobcat, has moved in.

In a social media post, the zoo said that Slick was surrendered by his previous owner, who they were quick to point out took excellent care of Slick before his arrival in Clinton. Slick’s previous, private owner surrendered him to spend the rest of his life at the Zoo and Rescue.

An enclosure will be built specifically for Slick.

Bobcats are native to North America but are very reclusive and not easily spotted..

