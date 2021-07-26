Lee Ruble, 90

Jim Harris 1 hour ago Obituaries Leave a comment 16 Views

Lee Ruble, 90, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 surrounded by family. 

After graduating high school and marrying his high school sweetheart, he joined the Air Force.  Trained as a diesel mechanic by the military, he worked for Nixon Machinery before starting his own construction company.   After retirement, he was a member of the Smoky Mountain Model A and Clinton Car Clubs and enjoyed traveling with Good Sam’s RV Club. 

He leaves behind his wife of 70 years, Barsha.  They met on the farm where they still lived at his death when he stopped to open the gate for Barsha when she was driving a team of horses through.  He will be interred 900 feet from where they met.  He also precedes two daughters Connie Brzezanski and Aleks; Sheila Atkins and Marty; and son Sam Ruble and Joy; three grandchildren, Lindsay Collins, Zack and Jacob Ruble; four great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; brother Dewey and Wanda and several nieces and nephews. 

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 5:00-7:00PM.  Graveside service will be held at Wolf Valley Baptist Church Cemetery, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10:00AM. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Gloria Marie (Aslinger) Harness of Harriman

Gloria Marie (Aslinger) Harness, passed away on July 17, 2021 at her home in Harriman, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.