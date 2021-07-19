Laura Lauer, age 90 of Powell

Laura Lauer, age 90 of Powell passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge,  Laura was a founding member of St. Therese Catholic Church and member of the Sisters of Mercy Associates.  Laura never met a stranger and was always praying for everyone she knows.  She will be remembered for her loving heart and caring soul. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elda Bertrand; brother, Russell Bertrand; great granddaughter, Cali Garcia. 

She was survived by her loving husband, Robert Lauer, Sr. of Claxton; children, Kathy Lauer of Powell, Robert Lauer, Jr. & wife Angie of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Lisa Householder & husband Tom of Powell; grandchildren, Maria Murphy & husband Josh, Lura Lauer & fiancé Rick Garcia, Katlyn Householder & fiancé Ben Sanders, and Tiara Householder; great grandchildren, Mason Murphy and Lyric Garcia; brothers, Will Bertrand & Olan Bertrand & wife Nell; foreign exchange student whom the family loves dearly, Lorella Zanardi Gasparotto & husband Giorgio & their son, Luca; several nieces and nephews. 

The family will have a funeral mass at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church with a reception to follow.  In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Sisters of Mercy Associates or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

