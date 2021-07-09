LaFollette PD seizes pot, cash after traffic stop

Proving once again that there is no such thing as a “routine” traffic stop, LaFollette Police seized a large amount of marijuana and cash Wednesday after pulling over a speeding driver.

Officials said Thursday that the department’s Narcotics and K-9 Units conducted a traffic stop on a GMC Yukon towing a camper for speeding.

After LPD K-9 Morris was deployed to conduct a drug sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert, the officers on the scene—identified as Detective Sgt. Matthew Forsyth, Officer Jami Hall, and K-9 Officer Cory Lawson–conducted a search of the vehicle and camper trailer.

The search produced what authorities only described as “a large amount of marijuana,” as well as an undisclosed amount of of cash believed to be proceeds from sell of illegal narcotics.

The investigation led Narcotic Detectives to search a home in LaFollette, where a press release says investigators located a second large amount of marijuana.

K-9 Officer Cory Lawson and partner Morris (Photo by LaFollette PD

As soon as we learn more about Wednesday’s incident and any criminal charges, we will pass them along to you.