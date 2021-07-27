Kimberly Lynn Tackett Hatmaker, age 61

Kimberly Lynn Tackett Hatmaker, age 61, passed away at her home in Rocky Top, TN surrounded by her family on Friday, July 23, 2021.   She was a member of Red Ash Baptist Church.  She loved her dogs and enjoyed music.  Kimberly was married to Michael for 21 years.  She was a sweet and loving person.  Her husband stated she was the best person that I have ever known.

Kimberly is preceded in death by her father, Mart Tackett and her mother Marcelle White Tackett.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Wayne Hatmaker of Rocky Top, TN; brothers, Alan Tackett (Susan} of Clinton, TN, Mitchell Tackett (Dora) of Caryville, TN; sisters, Marta Lou Sisson (Ray) of Easley, SC, Sheila Tackett Smith of Easley, SC, Vicki Tackett Cutts of Powell, TN

The family will receive her friends in the chapel of Jones Mortuary, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, from 12pm – 2pm.  Interment will follow at Grand View Memorial Garden, Clinton, TN

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all Arrangements 

