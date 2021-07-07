Kathy Marie York born August 14, 1953 and raised in Andersonville, TN by Earnest Moon & Rhoda Ellen Hill in a two bedroom house. A home full of love with one brother, Woody and four sisters, MaryLou, Bertha, Linda, Frances and Genevieve. Kathy is of Baptist faith. She married her first love, her only love Charlie Nathan (Bo) York. Bo and Kathy raised their 5 children in her childhood home. Earnie and Leah, Tony and Tammy, Aaron, Rachel and Joe Benjamen and Lucinda and Shane York. When heaven opened up to bring another one of God’s children home she was welcomed by many many so many loved ones gone on before. Her mom and dad, two sisters and one of her own children. They all meet her at the gates and said welcome home sister. When you hear the verse Hebrew 13:2 “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares”. Think of her because we all have angels amongst us, there are very few that walk the earth and Kathy was one. Her heart was pure, her love was undying, and to know her you could say you met an angel. Kathy lived a long and wonderful life. She passed away at 3:40 pm at Diversicare in Oak Ridge, TN on July 4, 2021. One of hers and her family’s favorite holidays, Kathy’s freedom rang that day when heaven glory bells started ringing welcoming her home. She was a shouting and rejoicing as she was welcomed home by all her brothers and sisters, the Lords arms open wide saying welcome home my child your work there is done. Kathy leaves behind so many who loved her. She’s saying when you see a red bird think of me and smile because I am free, free from all earths’ pain and heartaches. I am running and smiling, I can see without any problems I had there, don’t cry for me but rejoice for I am with our father in Heaven. I’ll see you soon when I welcome my own brothers and sisters home and we will shout and sing, rejoice together in eternity.

When you lay me to rest, look up and smile cause I’m smiling down on you all with all my love! Kathy has so many loved ones naming them all would never end, her immediate ones has been named. She loved her grandkids, they were her joy and then came great grandkids. Josh, Jay, Madison, Stevie, Jordan, Alayanh, Kaysleigh, Savah Grace, Shawn, Aaliyah, Dshawn Chance, Frank, Brittany & Adaleigh, Chansler & Klara, Noah & Charlie, Brandy & Jayvien, Katie, Jericho, Emily & Emory, Bub, Landon & Austin & Macy Marie, Ethan & Issac, Braxton, Jaxson, Lexi & Brailynn, Deanna & Brooklyn. Her best friend Linda Kay, very close to one of her daughter in laws, Leah and Tammy who walked and stuck with her through it all. Kathy is rocking her own angels, Christina, Daisy and Jaylyn in Heaven. Other family no matter what she loved is all the same Dawn York, Virgil, James and Shawvon Milen, Kaylee Silcox, Cierra Fugua, Robin Carroll.

Kathy’s family will receive friends on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral to follow at 7:00 pm. Her interment will be on Monday, July 12, 2021 at 11:00 am at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Written by Tammy York.

