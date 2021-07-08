Jobless claims tic up slightly, state ends weekly reporting

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development says that a little over 1500 more people filed for unemployment last week then they did the week before.

In data released Thursday morning, the TDLWD reports that 6497 people filed first-time claims in the week ending July 3rd, up by 1527 from the previous week’s 4970.

The state began issuing weekly reports to the media on the jobless claim numbers last year to highlight the effect that the pandemic and the resulting shutdown on the state’s employment situation. The weekly report always contains the final pre-pandemic figure of approximately 2700 jobless claims for the week ending March 14th, 2020, which was more indicative of a routine week, in order to provide context for the huge increases in those figures in the weeks that followed. For instance, the following week, the week of March 21st, 2020 saw almost 36,100 people apply for unemployment benefits. That number peaked two weeks later at an eye-popping 116,141 before beginning a somewhat steady decline.

This week’s report is the final one that will be issued by the state, which announced earlier this year it would opt out of the federal government’s pandemic program that provided an additional $300 per week in benefits, stating that there are “thousands of jobs” available in Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee points out that the state does have a jobs website, accessible at www.jobs4tn.gov, but some critics have pointed out that many of the jobs listed there are in the larger, metropolitan areas of the state, and not in the rural areas, where the unemployment situation can be more tenuous. Thhose benefits ran out in Tennessee on July 3rd. The TDLWD instead directs those who wish to continue to see the weekly updates to the US Department of Labor’s website, where you can access the information by clicking on the “Weekly Claims News Release” tab.

Locally, there were 54 new claims filed last week in Anderson County, where another 435 continuing claims were paid. Campbell County recorded 25 first-time filers with 223 continuing claims for the week ending July 3rd. In Morgan County, 22 first-time claims were filed and 78 people received continuing payments and in Roane County, there were 42 new claims filed, and 322 continuing claims paid.

