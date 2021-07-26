Jacquelin Steward, age 70, of Oliver Springs

Jacquelin Steward, age 70, a resident of Oliver Springs, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 24, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Osceola, AR, and a resident of East Tennessee for the past 20 years. Jacquelin is a member of Beechfork Holiness Church and is a former member of the First Assembly of God in Osceola, AR where she served as choir director and Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed decorating her home, crafts, and genealogy. Jacquelin mostly enjoyed spending time with her family.

Jacquelin is preceded in death by her parents, Voy and Sylvia Gillentine of Osceola, AR .

She is survived by her husband, John Steward; children: Sammy Wells and wife Lisa of Blytheville, AR and Jeremy Wells and wife Elizabeth of Osceola, AR; grandchildren: Lauren Palmer and husband Bill, Haiven Wells (Mason), Kaleb Robertson, Emma Wells, and Joshua Wells; greatgrandchildren: Kinlee Hubbard and Gentry Rafe Palmer; siblings: Jenny Vee and husband Howard Ott of Big Run, PA, Voy and Vicky Gillentine of Osceola, AR, Jimmy and Barbara Gillentine of Whiteville, TN, Patricia and Larry Baird of Como, MS, Johnnie Holland of Knoxville, TN, Melanie and Mike Miller of Knoxville, TN, Ricky Gillentine of Osceola, AR, and Sheila Gillentine of Oxford, MS; special friends: Claudia and Domenic Lynch; also by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 27 from 5:00-7:00PM with a service to follow at 7:00PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs with Pastor Joshua Eason officiating. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 28 at 11:00AM at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Steward family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com