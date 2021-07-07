It might be a mouthful, but AC’s Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax Sales Committee to meet

Anderson County’s Resale of Land Bought at Delinquent Tax Sales Committee will meet at 4 pm Tuesday, July 20th in the School Board meeting room on the fifth floor of the Jolley Building at 101 South Main Street in downtown Clinton.

This meeting will be held to consider, in what an announcement described as an “auction-type scenario,” three bids that have been received for a county-held delinquent tax property located on Tuskegee Drive in Oak Ridge.

Members of the committee will also consider the next steps regarding a number of other county-held properties for which delinquent taxes can no longer be collected.

