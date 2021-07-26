Inez Braden, age 80 of Briceville, passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center. She was born on January 17, 1941 to the late Charlie C. and Margaret Daugherty Braden in Briceville. She loved cooking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Indian Bluff Baptist Church and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Blanche Marie Smith, Cleve Braden, Lula Mae Cox, Charles E. Braden, Lester Braden, and Charlotte Braden; special nephew, Andrew Tyler Carroll.

She is survived by: siblings, Emma Sue Williams of Oliver Springs, Shelby Jean Duncan of Clinton, Nancy Morgan and husband Junior of Oliver Springs; special nieces, Mary Randolph of Briceville, Martha Carroll and husband Dennis of Briceville; special nephew, Wally Braden and wife Misty; several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Rev. Jimmy Ault and Bro. Nicky Braden officiating. Graveside services will be on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Indian Bluff Baptist Church Cemetery at 1pm. www.holleygamble.com