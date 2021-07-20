Inaugural Secret City Improv Festival set for September 24 & 25

(Submitted) The first Secret City Improv Festival is to be held September 24 and 25, at the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge, TN. Two rounds of submissions make up the qualification process for the Secret City Improv Festival. The Priority Consideration period concluded on Friday, July 16, 2021. Final Submission will conclude on August 13, 2021. We are excited to announce the first 16 teams that have been selected for the 2021 Festival.

The selection of teams features a diverse lineup of styles, team size, and show format. The selections include both local improv teams, and teams representing 9 other states. There will be no shortage of variety on both festival stages. Every team selected will be featured on our main stage. Our secondary stage will host the first Rocky Top Improv Tournament, special festival only teams, and second sets for the festival participants

In addition, we will also be hosting a series of 5 workshops at the festival. We are proud to announce that the workshops will be taught by veteran improv teachers including Paul Simmons (Einstein Simplified, Knoxville), Josh Warren (Action Show, Atlanta, GA), Ian Covell (Josh and Ian, Atlanta, GA), and Chris Barry (Four First Names, Orlando, FL). Our fifth workshop will be announced in the very near future.

The teams selected for the 2021 Secret City Improv Festival: ORHS Masquers Improv (Oak Ridge, TN), Einstein Simplified (Knoxville, TN), Full Disclosure Comedy (Knoxville, TN), Playback Reloaded (Knoxville, TN), Blue Plate Special (Greeneville, TN), Tusculum Improv (Greeneville, TN), Danger Junior (Nashville, TN), Action Show (Atlanta, GA), Josh & Ian (Atlanta, GA), Tomorrowquest Theater (Columbia, SC), Babe (Richmond,VA), Four First Names (Orlando, FL), Impromptu Improv (Sarasota, FL), Hello Dali (Charleston, IL), Two Busses (Omaha, NE) and Magical Lying Hour (Houston, TX).

What you can expect to see at the Secret City Improv Festival.

● 2 Stages of shows going on each night with shows on September 24 at 8 PM and 10 PM, and September 25 at 6 PM, 8 PM, and 10 PM.

● Affordable ticketing options that include Friday or Saturday only shows and Weekend Passes. Tickets go on sale August 23.

● 5 Workshops open for all experience levels

The Secret City Improv Festival will be held at the Grove Theater located at 123 Randolph Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Ticket pricing for day and weekend passes will be announced when tickets go on Sale, August 23. For more information and updates about the Secret City Improv Festival you can check the website at www.secretcityimprovfestival.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The Secret City Improv Festival is also seeking additional sponsorship from local businesses and organizations. We are also accepting donations to help support the operations of our festival. All of that information can easily be found on our website at www.secretcityimprovfestival.com.

The Secret City Improv Festival is a production of Southern Fried Media. The festival is a sister festival to the Gatlinburg Improv Festival and aims to bring together a diverse cross-section of improv styles and troupes from all over the country. The festival will host five shows, and five workshops over two days at the Historic Grove Theater located in scenic Oak Ridge.