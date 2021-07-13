Ina Gonzalez Tenner, age 80 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at her home.

She was born March 17, 1941 on Fork Mountain in Anderson County. She lived in Chicago, Illinois for 38 years where she owned and operated a dry-cleaning business. Ina was of the Christian faith and enjoyed going to thrift stores and garage sales. Most importantly, she was a loving and kind mother to her kids and grandkids.

Ina was preceded in death by her husband, James Tenner; parents, James and Mammie Phillips; sons, Ricky Osborne and David Gonzalez; her infant daughter; brothers, Sam Phillips, Oscar Phillips, Robert Phillips, Charles Phillips, and Terry Phillips; sisters, Dollie Lambert, Alice Ferguson, and Sallie Langley.

Survivors include her children, James Gonzalez of Oliver Springs, Angel Gonzalez and wife Lillian of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Alice Rosado and husband Johnny of Chicago, Illinois, Gina Rivera and husband Jorge of Tampa, Florida, Alan Gonzalez and wife Maria of Oliver Springs; brother, James Phillips and wife, Merlene; sister, Christine Carroll; 25 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; special friend, Johnny Braden and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm and a graveside service will immediately follow at Petros Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Tenner family.

