On Friday July 2, 2021 Hunter Oakes went peacefully to be with the Lord after being treated at Tristar Centennial Hospital in Nashville, TN. Hunter was active in car clubs, motorcycles, and was an avid fisherman. Hunter is preceded in death by Grandparents Bill and Sue Dockery of Clinton, Uncles Mark and Brian Scarbrough of Clinton. Survived by: Parents Paul Oakes of Andersonville, Joanna and Cassie Oakes-McFall and Dan of Clinton, Brothers Vincent and Jacob Oakes of Knoxville and Sister Helena McGilvery of Knoxville. Aunt Renee Scarbrough of Clinton, Grandparents Carl and Gloria Oakes of Andersonville, Niece Kaedynce Oakes of Clinton, and Nephew Tucker, Carter, and Tanner Oakes, and many cousins.

Special acknowledgement of care provided by Aunt Lea Oakes-Martenis of Kingston.

Services for Celebration of life will be provided by Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN with receiving of friends and family from 6:00-7:00pm on Friday, July 9, 2021. Pastor David Crowe will be officiating the service at 7:00pm. Hunter requested an abundance of flowers for his service.