Hilary Mack Hewitt, age 68, of Clinton

Hilary Mack Hewitt, age 68, longtime resident of Clinton, peacefully passed away into the arms of Jesus on Friday, July 9, 2021 at The Waters of Clinton. He was born in Lafollette, TN to the late Hope and Maxine Sparks Hewitt on May 18, 1953. Hilary was a Veteran of the United States Navy and achieved the rank of E5 2 nd Class Petty Officer. His fondest memory was his service on the USS Conyham DDG 17 where he travelled all over the world to places like Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Israel. He was a member of the IBEW Union and was a welder on several government projects. Hilary loved to hunt and fish and was an avid outdoorsman.   He was a believer in Jesus Christ and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. 

Survived by: sister, Jane Hope Coffey and husband John; extended family, Dr. William Bryson, and Dr. Marybeth Bryson. 

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at East Tennessee Veteran’s Cemetery at 12:30pm with Dr. Marybeth Bryson officiating. Full military Honors will be provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard. www.holleygamble.com

