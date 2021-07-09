Helen Joyce Stevens, age 80 of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 49 Views

Helen Joyce Stevens, age 80 of Clinton passed away on Thursday July 8 th, 2021 in her home. She was born March 30, 1941 to the late Lee Roy and Margaret Louise “Taylor” Fox in Clinton, TN. Helen was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Clinton. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and listening to her bible and loved watching her wrestling. Helen was a beautiful soul with a contagious smile. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.

In addition to her parents, Helen is preceded in death by husband Charlie Stevens; 2 brothers, 5 sisters and special daughter in-law Eva Lawson. 

Helen is survived by her sons Roy Lawson, Robert Lawson, and Carl Lawson and her daughters Sharon Love and Rhonda Daniels, 12 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, 3 sisters, many nieces and nephews. Special sister-in-law Sue Fox and special friend Anna Messamore. 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Donnie Wallace officiating.  Helen’s graveside will be 1:00 pm, Sunday at Grandview Memorial Garden. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Michael “Aaron” Barkley, age 40, of Kingston

Michael “Aaron” Barkley, age 40, of Kingston passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home. He was born March …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.