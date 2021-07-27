Heat wave forces changes to Clinton Library’s Summer Reading Finale

Due to the expected high temperatures and humidity in the forecast for this Friday, July 30th, the Clinton Public Library’s Summer Reading Finale will be held inside the Library, beginning at 5 pm.

There will still be giant Candy Land played, but it will be played in the stacks, and Giant Jenga will also be played indoors. Attendees can take part in a game of 3D Twister and have some fun at the “Bubble Dance Party.”

Refreshments, like lemonade and freezer pops will be provided, and if you took part in the Summer reading Challenge, you can turn in your reading logs and receive your prizes. Reading logs will be accepted through the end of the day on August 6th.

Sadly, due to being indoors, the Library has been forced to cancel the Water Ball Sponge Fight and the pet parade, but donations will still be gladly accepted through the finale on Friday for the Anderson County Animal Shelter.

For more, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org.

