Gloria Marie (Aslinger) Harness, passed away on July 17, 2021 at her home in Harriman, TN. She was born November 23, 1970.

A memorial service will take place at 6 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Union Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Harness-Aslinger family.

www.sharpfh.com.