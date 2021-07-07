Friends of Clinton Public Library hosting ‘ongoing’ book sale

The Friends of the Clinton Public Library are hosting an ongoing book sale and say that an in-person sale event may not be too far off.

The sale currently is taking place on a cart inside the Library lobby during normal operating hours (weekdays 9 am to 7 pm, Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm). Hardcover books are $1 each, paperbacks are 50 cents and DVDs are $1.00. New items are added weekly.

The Friends says that if all goes as planned and hoped for, they could host their first in-person Book Sale in over a year sometime this fall. We will keep you posted on details as they become available.

Proceeds from the Book Sales help pay for Library programs not covered in the normal operating budget.

For more information, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org.