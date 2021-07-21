William McKinley Lowe (left) and Claire Pietrzak flank Freddy Fagan, the namesake of the Freddy Fagan Scholarship. (photo by EFCCACS)

Freddy Fagan Scholarship winners

Jim Harris

The Education Foundation for Clinton City and Anderson County Schools has announced the 2021 recipients of the Freddy Fagan Scholarship.

Recent Clinton High School graduates Claire Pietrzak and William McKinley Lowe each received $1,000 scholarships.

Claire will be attending Tennessee Tech, while William will be attending East Tennessee State in the Fall.
The Education Foundation collaborates on this project annually to reward local graduates, and in a social media post, sent out a special thanks to Freddy’s family for supporting the scholarship that bears Clinton’s most famous citizen’s name.

