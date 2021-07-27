Erma “Rosemary” Sharp, age 83, of Clinton

Erma “Rosemary” Sharp, age 83, of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Rosemary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was an assistant girl scout leader for 12 years, also in the Member Circle X Riding Club for 20 years when she lived in Winchester, IN. She was with the Ladies Auxiliary Claxton Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years. She never met a stranger and was a friend to all.

Rosemary is preceded in death by parents, Veryl and Martha Jones; brothers, Richard Jones, Robert Jones, Alan Jones; sisters, Betty Evans, Freddie Worrell, Helen Jones and Edith Whitehead.

Rosemary is survived by her husband of 41 years, Lynn Sharp pf Clinton, TN; sons, Robert (Helen) Martin of Clinton, TN, Randy (Angela) Martin of Briceville, TN; daughters, Rosie Martin (Mike) Whitehead of Winchester, IN, and Ronda (George) Daggett; grandkids, Melisa (Jeremiah) Patterson, Pamela (Robby) Russell, Jessica (Nick) Slaven, Chris Budrow, Misty (Wayne) Golden, Brady (Jennifer) Whitehead, Kasondra Peters, and Michael Whitehead; great grandkids, Miah, Dalton, Bailey, Scott, Austin, Levi, Mackenzie, Eli, Peyton, Austin, Kaylee, Jamie, Brandon, Landin, Ethan, Darin, Dravin, Zoe, Leah, Alex Karmen, Lauren, Justin, and Dylan. She also leaves behind two great – great grandkids and a host of friends.

Rosemary’s family will receive her friends on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm with Reverend David Cash officiating. Rosemary’s graveside service will be at 10:00am on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com

