Emily Olivia Ellis-Patterson, age 21

Jim Harris 10 hours ago

Emily Olivia Ellis-Patterson, age 21, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Emily is preceded in death by her mother, Jennifer Patterson and by grandfather, Terry Patterson.

She is survived by her grandmother, Carolyn Sue “Susie” Green; by grandfather, Albert Davis; by boyfriend, Gavin Ramsey; brother, Suede Duncan; by sister, Abby Ellis; by father, Wendell Shane Ellis; by uncle Jeremy (Allison)Patterson; by cousins, Isaiah and Brooklyn, also by cousin, Melinda Phillips; by best friend, Katie Goldberger

The family will receive friends Friday, July 2, 2021 between the hours of 5:00pm and 7:00pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 7:00pm in the chapel of the funeral home with David Underwood officiating. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ellis-Patterson family. A message of condolences can be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com

