Earl Edward Williams, age 89, left this earthly life on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and be reunited with his wife of 60 years, Jewell. Earl was a faithful, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He graduated from Halls High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Earl worked for Dempster Systems for many years, also worked for Thundercraft Boats and Pellissippi State CC before retiring. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, RA Leader, and choir member.

Besides his wife Jewell Phillips Williams, Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. George and Minnie Stooksbury Williams; siblings, Clyde (Eula) Williams, Arthur (Claudine) Williams, and Marjorie (Joe) Ridenour.

He is survived by his son, Chris & wife Delores Williams; daughter, Candi & husband Kerry Hatmaker; grandchildren, Heath & wife Colleen Hatmaker, Haley & husband Alex Fletcher, and Hannah Hatmaker & fiancé, Alex Willard; great grandchildren, Williams “Willa” Hatmaker & Judah Fletcher; sisters-in-law, Sandra & husband Bob Merryman, Kathy Butler; brother-in-laws, Larry & wife Charlotte Phillips and Mike & wife Carolyn Phillips; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with funeral services to follow. His graveside will be 11:00, Monday at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors at graveside. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com