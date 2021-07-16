Earl Edward Williams, age 89

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 15 Views

Earl Edward Williams, age 89, left this earthly life on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and be reunited with his wife of 60 years, Jewell.  Earl was a faithful, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.  He graduated from Halls High School and served in the US Army during the Korean War.  Earl worked for Dempster Systems for many years, also worked for Thundercraft Boats and Pellissippi State CC before retiring.  He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon, RA Leader, and choir member.  

Besides his wife Jewell Phillips Williams, Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. George and Minnie Stooksbury Williams; siblings, Clyde (Eula) Williams, Arthur (Claudine) Williams, and Marjorie (Joe) Ridenour. 

He is survived by his son, Chris & wife Delores Williams; daughter, Candi & husband Kerry Hatmaker; grandchildren, Heath & wife Colleen Hatmaker, Haley & husband Alex Fletcher, and Hannah Hatmaker & fiancé, Alex Willard; great grandchildren, Williams “Willa” Hatmaker & Judah Fletcher; sisters-in-law, Sandra & husband Bob Merryman, Kathy Butler; brother-in-laws, Larry & wife Charlotte Phillips and Mike & wife Carolyn Phillips; several nieces and nephews 

The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 pm, Sunday, July 18, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church with funeral services to follow.  His graveside will be 11:00, Monday at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with full military honors at graveside.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

William Brummett, age 77 of Oak Ridge

William Brummett, age 77 of Oak Ridge passed away on July 12, 2021 at Methodist …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.