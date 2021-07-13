Duo wanted in Roane County jailed after landing on TBI Most Wanted List

Two men who had been wanted in Roane County on several charges are both in custody, just days after they were added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List.

While no details of the case in which they are charged have been released, the TBI says that 22-year-old Matthew Robinson was arrested first, on two counts of especially aggravated assault, and one count each of aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was apprehended over the weekend.

28-year-old Tarik King was taken into custody late Sunday/early Monday on two counts each of especially aggravated kidnapping and especially aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of aggravated child abuse, aggravated burglary, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

A $2,500 reward had been offered for information leading to their arrests.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.