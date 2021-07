The Clinton High School football team will host a scrimmage Friday night (7/30) against Morristown East. With Dragon Stadium being resurfaced, the scrimmage will be contested on the Dragons’ practice field in front of the Hollingsworth Sportsplex on the Clinton High campus. The scrimmage begins at 6 pm and admission is free.

The Oak Ridge Wildcats will also be hosting a scrimmage this evening as they welcome the Fulton Falcons to Blankenship Field, beginning at 7 pm. Admission is free.