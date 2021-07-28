Doris Helen Sprankle, age 80, of Lake City, TN went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 24, 2021. She was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, and dog Kiwi. She also enjoyed shopping and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Proceeded in death by parents William Claude and Margaret Ethel McCoy Carden, and husband Lloyd “Bud” Sprankle. Survived by daughters Janet and husband Gene, Angie and husband Lynn, granddaughter Heather Cantrell and boyfriend Shane Miller, brothers J.C. Carden and wife Jeanne, Benny Carden and wife Betty, and sister Anna Hicks. She was dearly loved by her family and will be greatly missed. She will live in our hearts forever.

The receiving of friends will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM followed by a celebration of life from 7:00-8:00 PM at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City with Rev. Lynn Mowery officiating.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.