Despite pandemic, UWAC raised over $1M in 2020

Jim Harris 5 hours ago

The United Way of Anderson County has issued its 2020 Annual Report, and officials say that they are “grateful to our donor base who helped us continue to do this work in a year where assistance requests were at an all-time high.”

Last year, officials reported raising a total of $1,004,480. Funds were used on a wide variety of programs, including $116,000 that was used for COVID support and discretionary grants. Officials also say that 49,561 individual clients were directly impacted by programs supported by the United Way and that in Anderson County alone, some 1,000 feminine hygiene bags were distributed to those in need.

The full report can be viewed at www.uwayac.org, where you can also find out more about the programs supported by your donations to your local United Way and make a donation yourself.

