Davis, Morel each homer twice in Smokies’ 12-8 win

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas, 12-8, Wednesday night at Toyota Field to even up the series. Chicago Cubs No. 2 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, Brennen Davis and No. 7 prospect Christopher Morel both homered twice in the win. Davis drove in a career-best five runs, while Morel drove in four.

The Smokies (28-36) trailed 3-0 after David MacKinnon’s three-run home run in the bottom of the first, but tied the game in the second. Jared Young led off the inning with a single, and Morel walked with one out, both scored on Cam Balego’s two-run double. Edwin Figuera followed with an RBI single, scoring Balego, to tie the game.

Nelson Maldonado drew a lead-off walk in the third then scored on Davis’ two-run home run, his first blast of the night, to put the Smokies in front for the first time. After a strikeout, Chase Strumpf walked and scored on Morel’s two-run blast, his first of the game, to extend the lead to 7-3.

After Rocket City (32-34) scored twice in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 7-5, Davis hit a 408-foot, three-run home run in the top of the fourth to extend the Smokies lead to 10-5. Darius Hill and Maldonado both scored on Davis’ second blast of the night.

The Trash Pandas inched closer after Brendon Davis’ solo home run in the seventh. In the eighth, Torii Hunter Jr hit a two-run blast to cut the Smokies lead to 10-8.

Morel’s second home run provided the Smokies with extra insurance in the ninth, it was a two-run blast that scored Strumpf and extended the Smokies lead to 12-8.

RHP Peyton Remy (W, 1-2) earned his first Double-A win. Remy allowed five runs on seven hits and had four strikeouts in five innings. RHP Ethan Roberts pitched a perfect ninth to close out the game. Balego finished 2-for-5 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Strumpf and Maldonado both reached three times and scored twice in the win.

The Smokies and Trash Pandas continue their series at Toyota Field on Thursday night. First pitch between RHP Cam Sanders (1-4, 5.82) and LHP Jhonathan Diaz (2-1, 2.28) is scheduled for 7:35 PM ET.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday July 27 to begin a six game series with the Chattanooga Lookouts.