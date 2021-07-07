Danny Ray Mitchell, age 66, of Coalfield

Danny Ray Mitchell, age 66, a resident of Coalfield, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born on November 1, 1954 in Oliver Springs. Danny spent his time riding his motorcycle, dirt track racing, working on cars, and sitting around talking to his many friends.

His parents, Auther and Emma Mitchell preceded him in death.

Danny is survived by his wife of over 47 years, Sandra Mitchell; two sons, Danny Ray Mitchell II and Darrell Lynn Mitchell; siblings, Bill Mitchell and wife Charlotte, Susie Mitchell, Diane Powell and husband Robert, Connie Culver and husband Glenn.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Estes Cemetery in Coalfield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Coalfield Seventh Day Adventist Church Food Bank at PO Box 217, Coalfield, TN 37719.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Mitchell family. www.Sharpfh.com.