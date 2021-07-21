CTF: Three arrested following investigation, raid

Officials with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force say that three people were arrested last week following the execution of a search warrant at a home in Oliver Springs. Task Force Director Josh Zisman says that his agents, along with Oliver Springs police officers, executed a search warrant on Thursday, July 15th, at the house at 243 Dellwood Drive following an investigation into alleged drug activity at the residence.

Agents reported seizing a quantity of what was only described as “illegal narcotics,” resulting in the arrests of three people.

52-year-old Robert Burgess is charged with one count each of the manufacture/delivery/sale/or possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for illicit purposes.

38-year-old Jeffrey Driggers and 40-year-old Tina Monroe were each charged with one count of the manufacture/delivery/sale/or possession of a controlled substance and the manufacture/delivery/sale/or possession of methamphetamine.

All three were taken into custody without incident, and in the release, Zisman indicates that further charges could be forthcoming, and that if anyone has any information about this particular case, or any other suspected drug activity, to please contact the Task Force Tip Line at 865-361-5700.

Oliver Springs Chief David Laxton said, “We will not tolerate illegal narcotics in our community. Our agency and law enforcement partners are dedicated to working together to combat this illegal activity.”

Anderson County District Attorney General Dave Clark said, “We are proud of the CTF and their working relationships with community partners in making Anderson County a safer place to live.”

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the police departments in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, as well as the TBI and the federal ATF.

The Task Force focuses its efforts primarily on drug and violent crimes.