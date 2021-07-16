CTF arrests 10 in drug probe, more arrests possible

According to authorities, an investigation into illicit drug activity in Oak Ridge was wrapped up this week with the arrests of ten people on numerous charges.

In a press release, 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force Director Josh Zisman says that what he described as a “lengthy” investigation culminated on Tuesday (7/13) with the execution of search warrants and the seizure of “illicit narcotics and firearms.”

Earlier this month, the ten individuals arrested this week were indicted on drug-related charges. The list of arrestees and the specific charges they face can be seen on our website, but the most common charges are for the manufacture/delivery/or sale of a controlled substance.

Desmond Slater, age 41, Oak Ridge – 5 Counts of Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Criminal Conspiracy

Rodney Porter, age 29, Oak Ridge – 2 Counts of Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Criminal Conspiracy

Justin Postell, age 29, Oak Ridge – 2 Counts of Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Timothy Kirk, age 63, Oak Ridge – 1 Counts of Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Kelly Troupe, age 37, Oak Ridge – 1 Count of Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Asante Ward, age 38, Oak Ridge – 2 Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Rayshawn Freeman, age 26, Oak Ridge – 4 Counts of Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Criminal Conspiracy

Derrick Smith, age 30, Oak Ridge – 1 Count of Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession with Intent, and one count of Criminal Conspiracy

Joseph Lee, age 31, Oak Ridge – 1 Count of Manufacture/ Sale/ Delivery/ Possession of a Controlled Substance

More arrests are anticipated in this investigation, according to the Task Force release. During Tuesday’s operations, agents secured a search warrant for a residence and recovered illicit narcotics and firearms.

District Attorney General Dave Clark said: “We are always conducting complex and lengthy undercover investigations and this week the public sees what we have been working on but could not talk about for over a year. Anderson County is a bad place for criminals to do business.”

Agencies who participated in the arrest efforts include the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge Police Department, US Marshal’s Service, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Tennessee National Guard Counter Drug unit, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s Aviation Unit, and the TBI.

Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith said: “We’ve heard the community’s concerns and by partnering with the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force we have responded to those concerns in an effort to make the community safer for all.”

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Police Department, Norris Police Department, Oak Ridge Police Department, Oliver Springs Police Department, Rocky Top Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime. All arrested defendants are pending court proceedings.

If you have information about this case or any other drug activity, please contact the 7th Crime Task Force tip line at 865-361-5700.