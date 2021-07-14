(Pictured, L to R: Greg Coker (LEIC), Lt Bailey, Rick Scarbrough (Executive Director, LEIC/Former Clinton Police Chief—Photo courtesy CPD)

CPD’s Bailey completes LEIC training

Last week we told you that Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker and Chief Deputy Brian Galloway had successfully completed the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center’s (LEIC) rigorous course load and earned the prestigious “Certification of Law Enforcement Leadership.”
The Clinton Police Department announced Tuesday that Lt. Carl Bailey also earned the certification after completing the LEIC’s leadership training. 

According to the CPD announcement, the program’s “tiered approach to leadership development offers a comprehensive training program to emerging law enforcement leaders.”

The graduates completed all levels of LEIC’s leadership training, which spanned some 248 hours.
Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker commented in a press release, “We are proud of Lt Bailey’s accomplishments. These additional skills will only enhance his already, important leadership role at our department.”
Lt. Carl Bailey is a 22-year veteran of the Clinton Police Department, and currently serves as the department’s Criminal Investigations Division Supervisor.

